OPS walks out as AIADMK general council meet backs rival Edappadi

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s general council meeting in Chennai on Thursday rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions and announced that the one and only demand of GC members was to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam walked out of the party's general council meeting after it stuck to the single leadership demand and favoured his rival and party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

As EPS was honoured with a decorated crown, a sword and sceptre by supporters amid chants favouring him, OPS along with his supporters including deputy secretary R Vaithilingam moved out of the hall and left the premises. The GC meet, that witnessed chaotic scenes, was over within 40 minutes after it started.

B Valarmathi, a senior office-bearer and a former minister, sung a song from party founder M G Ramachandran's movie and said 'a leader will emerge', apparently hailing EPS.

The GC meet, which stuck to the one and only demand of making EPS the supreme party leader, turned out to be a full show of strength of the Palaniswami camp with OPS followers heavily outnumbered.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, was seated close to EPS on the dais when the GC burst into the single leadership chorus.

The party announced that the GC would again meet on July 11.

Earlier, as soon as the meet commenced amid chaotic scenes of slogan shouting, the process of passage of already decided resolutions was taken up.

The first of them was proposed by Panneerselvam and seconded by Palaniswami, who addressed the former as 'brother' in his brief remarks.

Soon, senior leader C Ve Shanmugam, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, announced that all resolutions "are rejected by the general council."

Deputy Secretary K P Munusamy said all the GC members have rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions.

"Their one and only demand is for a single leadership."

When such a resolution favouring a single leadership (favouring EPS) is taken up and passed, all other resolutions would be adopted as and when the GC is convened in future, he added.

Prior to the meeting, a palpable sense of anxiety prevailed as supporters of O Paneerselvam (OPS) and EPS engaged in rival slogan shouting and some of them loudly argued against one another and voiced their full-throated backing to their respective leaders. As party coordinator Panneerselvam and Palaniswami (EPS) entered the premises of the hall -- the venue of the meeting -- their supporters raised slogans welcoming them.

As 'Otrai Thalamai Vendum' (We want single leadership) and other slogans against OPS rent the air, it led to concerns, prompting leaders to appeal for peace and calm.

Deputy Secretary R Vaithilingam was among OPS's supporters who were present. While OPS was not welcomed by key functionaries and former ministers, EPS was accorded a rousing welcome.

While OPS was the first to enter the venue along with his supporters and EPS made a dramatic entry later when his followers jostled to welcome and take him towards the dais.

Veterans including C Ponnaiyan, Dindigul Srinivasan, K A Sengottaiyan and senior office-bearers like former ministers D Jayakumar were present to take part in the party's brainstorming meet.

The Madras high court has ruled that no unannounced resolutions could be taken up. It has restrained the EPS camp from initiating any decisive move over the single leadership issue.

Though both OPS and EPS were accorded a warm reception by their supporters, the latter appeared to have stole the show as he was accorded more receptions at a string of key intersections.

A massive turnout of party workers who raised slogans for a single leadership and a rousing reception made the meet, one more show of strength by the joint coordinator's camp. Party workers showered flowers and petals on EPS's vehicles to welcome him and it took over an hour and half for the leader to reach the venue.

Traditional music, using percussion instruments (thavil/chenda melam) was played and enthusiastic cadres carried balloons resembling colours found in party flag -- red, black and white -- and bunches of them were also released in the air. Party workers carried banners hailing EPS and women cadre held 'poorna kumbham' pots (a sign of auspiciousness for a good start) to welcome him.

A security blanket was thrown over the suburban locality to ensure law and order.

The venue of the meet at suburban Vanagaram, a spacious marriage hall, was decorated with flowers and the entire locality wore a festive look with party flags fluttering everywhere while colourful flex boards of leaders were placed prominently.

One of the boards displayed a striking portrait (using an old photograph) showing Panneerselvam giving a bouquet to EPS. The areas in and around the venue of the meeting witnessed severe traffic congestion and it took hours together for the bumper to bumper traffic to ease.