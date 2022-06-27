News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Edappadi group calls OPS 'symbol of betrayal', tears down his hoarding

Edappadi group calls OPS 'symbol of betrayal', tears down his hoarding

Source: PTI
June 27, 2022 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s dominant Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) camp on Monday slammed rival leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) as a symbol of 'betrayal' and said the upcoming general council meet shall decide whether OPS would continue as party treasurer or not.

IMAGE: A supporter of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami tears down party leader O Panneerselvam's picture from a banner during the office-bearer's meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai, June 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ ANI Picture Service

While OPS said the meeting was not valid and its decisions are not binding on functionaries and cadres since he, the coordinator, has not convened it along with co-coordinator Palaniswami as per by-laws, the EPS camp countered it, saying the meet is legitimate, a pointer to continuing bickering in Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party over who should steer the party.

 

Asked why Panneerselvam's name was removed from the founders' column on the masthead of party mouthpiece (Tamil daily Namadhu Amma), senior leader D Jayakumar hit out at OPS saying he is a 'symbol of betrayal.'

“Panneerselvam betrayed the party's interests,” he alleged.

“That is why his name is not featured in Namadhu Amma,” Jayakumar, a former minister and the party's organisation secretary told reporters.

Briefing reporters on deliberations in Monday’s top office-bearers meet, he said Panneerselvam's son and Theni MP Ravindhranath had lauded Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Ravindhranath had said that Stalin worked with dedication, Jayakumar said, and asked if AIADMK workers would accept such remarks. "There are more examples," he said to support his arguments against OPS.

Asked if OPS would continue to be the party's treasurer, he said only the July 11 general council could provide the answer. "Whether or not he will continue as treasurer will be decided by the GC."

IMAGE: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami attends the office-bearer's meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai, June 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting deliberated and has taken key decisions vis-a-vis the GC  and such decisions are “strictly confidential”, Jayakumar said amid speculations that OPS may be relieved of his post of party treasurer.

On the validity of the meet and OPS's remark in this regard, Jayakumar said that the meet was convened by presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain based on the request of state-level office-bearers to headquarters secretary Palaniswami. The meet was in conformity with party by-laws, he said. 

Out of the 74 top functionaries as many as 65 office-bearers took part, Jayakumar said. The meet that was held at party headquarters in Chennai was chaired by Hussain, EPS and senior leader K P Munusamy. 

Of the nine functionaries who could not participate, four of them have conveyed to the party brass their inability to take part in the meeting as they were ill.

As the posts of coordinator (OPS), joint coordinator (EPS) and deputy secretaries (R Vaithilingam and K P Munsamy) have now become defunct, he said the request to conduct the meeting was conveyed to headquarters secretary EPS. 

On a party worker cutting and removing OPS's image from a huge party hoarding within the premises of the party headquarters while the meeting was on, the former minister said that the flex board was being replaced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Blow to OPS as AIADMK says dual leadership over
Blow to OPS as AIADMK says dual leadership over
HC bars AIADMK from discussing single leadership
HC bars AIADMK from discussing single leadership
Sasikala brings EPS-OPS rift out in open
Sasikala brings EPS-OPS rift out in open
WATCH: June 25 Again For Kapil's Devils!
WATCH: June 25 Again For Kapil's Devils!
Sinha files nomination in presence of Pawar, Rahul
Sinha files nomination in presence of Pawar, Rahul
Join BJP: Guj college principal to students; Cong slams
Join BJP: Guj college principal to students; Cong slams
Mask made must for Puri rath yatra devotees
Mask made must for Puri rath yatra devotees
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Will EPS Reign Supreme in AIADMK?

Will EPS Reign Supreme in AIADMK?

Bottles hurled at OPS, AIADMK meet backs Edappadi

Bottles hurled at OPS, AIADMK meet backs Edappadi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances