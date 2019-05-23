Actor Pawan Kalyan makes a disastrous political debut

May 23, 2019 20:24 IST

Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, which was expected to put up a strong fight in Andhra Pradesh, came a cropper in the assembly elections, with the party chief himself trailing in both seats he contested.

Kalyan was trailing behind YSRC candidate Grandhi Srinivas in Bhimavaram, while in Gajuwaka he was lagging behind YSRC's Nagireddy Tippala, according to Election Commission data.

In the only consolation for it, Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao was leading in Razole against his nearest rival Rajeswara Rao Bonthu of YSRC.

The Jana Sena, contesting its maiden elections, fought from 140 seats leaving to rest to allies including the BSP.

A strong performance was predicted from the actor-politician, riding on the support of his Kapu community and his stardom.

The YSR Congress is heading for a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls and also in the Lok Sabha elections.

Jana Sena Party had backed the TDP-BJP combine in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but had pulled out over the demand for special category status for Andhra.

Photograph: Courtesy, Pawan Kalyan's Twitter account.