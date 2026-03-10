MP Government Establishes Committee to Oversee Gas and Oil Supply Amid Global Concerns

Amidst growing concerns over the West Asia crisis, the Madhya Pradesh government has established a dedicated committee to monitor and manage the state's gas and oil supply, ensuring stability and security for its citizens.

IMAGE: Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state government has decided to form a three-member committee to monitor the gas and oil supply situation amid concerns over the ongoing West Asia crisis.

He, however, said people need not worry about the supply of gas and oil as there was adequate stock of these essential commodities in the state.

CM Yadav held a review meeting here to take stock of the situation.

"There is no need for anyone to worry or panic about food, gas or oil supplies. Officials have been asked to ensure the best possible management in the state," Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement.

The central government is closely monitoring the situation. Under its guidance, no supply-related problems are being faced anywhere in the country, including Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Better management will be ensured in Madhya Pradesh to address the current situation in view of the challenges being faced by the world and the country.

"A three-member committee of ministers and officials will monitor the state's supply system and take all steps to maintain it," Yadav said.

Efforts to Repatriate Citizens

The MP government has been in constant touch with the central government for the safe return of Indian citizens, especially natives of Madhya Pradesh either living in the Gulf countries or who went there on work visa or for tourism, according to him.

So far, 255 people have contacted the state government through the helpline, and efforts are being intensified for their safe return, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla along with ministers, Chief Secretary in-charge Dr Rajesh Rajora, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana and other senior officials attended the meeting.