HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 17:26 IST

x

LPG bookings have surged to 75.7 lakh against an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period.

Customers stand in line to book their LPG refill, Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

IMAGE: Customers stand in line to book their LPG refill, Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The government assures uninterrupted LPG supply to households, urging citizens to avoid panic booking.
  • Domestic LPG production has increased by 30% since March 5 to meet demand.
  • LPG bookings have surged due to panic, but there is no shortage at dealers.
  • The West Asia conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz have impacted crude oil and petroleum product supplies.
  • India relies heavily on imports of crude oil, LNG, and LPG, much of which passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government on Friday said uninterrupted LPG supply to households has been ensured, and there is no need for panic booking for cylinders.

Briefing the media, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said the domestic production of LPG has already increased by 30 per cent since March 5.

 

"There is no need for panic booking, and there has been no dry out at any LPG dealer," Sharma added.

LPG bookings have surged to 75.7 lakh against an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period, "showing panic booking", she said.

Impact of West Asia Conflict on Energy Supply

The West Asia conflict has impacted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.

The narrow, 50-mile-long passage that connects the Gulf with the Arabian Sea carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

India imports roughly 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its LNG needs and 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, most of which transits through the strait.

The widening conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory attacks from Tehran, has stopped energy flows through the strait.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Iran war: What govt said about LPG and crude oil supply
Govt urges citizens to avoid panic booking, assures LPG, fuel supply
Govt urges citizens to avoid panic booking, assures LPG, fuel supply
Govt Rejigs Gas Allocation: LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas get top priority
Govt Rejigs Gas Allocation: LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas get top priority
Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder
Now 25 Day Wait To Book Gas Cylinder
Government Boosts Kerosene Supply as LPG Alternative Amid West Asia Tensions
Government Boosts Kerosene Supply as LPG Alternative Amid West Asia Tensions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand Wedding0:28

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand...

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!1:55

Meet Gujarat's Dairy Hero Changing Cattle Breeding!

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception1:20

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO