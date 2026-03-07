HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war

Source: PTI
March 07, 2026 12:25 IST

Fueled by the West Asia conflict, India's domestic LPG prices have spiked, impacting household budgets and commercial operations, even as Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries retain their subsidy.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Domestic LPG prices in Delhi increased to Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder, marking the second hike in under a year.
  • The price surge is attributed to rising global energy costs due to the ongoing military conflict in West Asia.
  • Commercial LPG prices also saw a significant increase of Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder, impacting businesses.
  • Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder for up to 12 refills annually.
  • Despite the increase, cooking gas prices in India remain relatively low compared to neighbouring countries.

The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by a steep Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

Non-subsidised LPG, the one that common household users other than the Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website. This is the second increase in prices in less than a year.

Industry officials said the increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the breakout of military conflict in West Asia.

Despite the price increase, cooking gas in India is priced at the lowest when compared with neighbouring countries, they said.

Price rise effective from March 7

The price increase, the website showed, is effective from March 7.

This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by Rs 50 in April last year.

In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 912.50, Rs 939 in Kolkata and Rs 928.50 in Chennai, according to the IOC website.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Ujjwala beneficiaries to get subsidy 

Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries, the over 10 crore poor who have got free LPG connections since the scheme was launched in 2016, will continue to get a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills in a year.

The price of commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 114.5 per 19-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 1,883 in Delhi. This increase comes on top of the Rs 28 per 19-kg cylinder increase on March 1.

Commercial LPG rates have risen by Rs 302.50 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
