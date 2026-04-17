How Delhi Police Busted Cyber Lottery Fraud Racket

Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud lottery racket, arresting multiple individuals involved in swindling a railway employee out of Rs 60,000 through deceptive online lottery schemes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police busted a cyber fraud racket that cheated a railway employee of Rs 60,000.

The victim was lured by a social media advertisement promising lottery winnings.

Accused used fake identities to open bank accounts for fraudulent transactions.

Police investigation involved analysing IP logs, email IDs, and financial transactions.

Multiple arrests were made in connection with the cyber lottery fraud racket.

Delhi Police have busted a cyber fraud racket that duped a 59-year-old railway employee of around Rs 60,000 on the pretext of an online lottery, an official said on Friday.

Bheem Chand, a senior clerk in the Indian Railways, filed a complaint alleging he was cheated after being lured by a social media advertisement promising lottery winnings of up to Rs 11 crore.

How The Lottery Scam Worked

According to the police, the complainant paid Rs 500 last October to purchase a lottery ticket and was later informed that he had won Rs 10 lakh.

"He subsequently received multiple calls demanding payments under various pretexts, including income tax and clearance charges, to claim the prize money. Believing the claims, he made five transactions amounting to approximately Rs 60,000 before realising he had been defrauded," a senior police officer said.

The Investigation

A team conducted a technical investigation that involved analysing IP logs, email IDs, call detail records (CDRs) and financial transactions.

During the probe, police traced the money trail to a bank account opened using fake credentials, he said.

Further analysis revealed that several mobile numbers linked to the fraudulent account operated from a single device.

Accused Arrested

"Based on electronic surveillance, the accused were tracked to the Bhalswa Dairy area in north Delhi.

The police team arrested Deepanshu (27) from Bhalswa Dairy on April 4. His interrogation led to the arrest of co-accused Chandu Sharma (27) from Badli on the same day," he added.

Subsequently, a third accused, Seeta (42), was apprehended on April 7 from Bhalswa Dairy.

Modus Operandi

During questioning, Deepanshu disclosed that he procured bank accounts and SIM cards using fake identities and sold them to fraudsters.

Police said he targeted economically weaker people, offering them money to open bank accounts that were later used for illegal transactions.

At least 10 similar complaints linked to the racket have been found on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, cyber fraud can attract charges under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve tracing other victims and dismantling the network used to create fake identities and launder the defrauded money.