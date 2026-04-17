HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » How Delhi Police Busted Cyber Lottery Fraud Racket

How Delhi Police Busted Cyber Lottery Fraud Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 16:31 IST

x

Delhi Police dismantled a cyber fraud lottery racket, arresting multiple individuals involved in swindling a railway employee out of Rs 60,000 through deceptive online lottery schemes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a cyber fraud racket that cheated a railway employee of Rs 60,000.
  • The victim was lured by a social media advertisement promising lottery winnings.
  • Accused used fake identities to open bank accounts for fraudulent transactions.
  • Police investigation involved analysing IP logs, email IDs, and financial transactions.
  • Multiple arrests were made in connection with the cyber lottery fraud racket.

Delhi Police have busted a cyber fraud racket that duped a 59-year-old railway employee of around Rs 60,000 on the pretext of an online lottery, an official said on Friday.

Bheem Chand, a senior clerk in the Indian Railways, filed a complaint alleging he was cheated after being lured by a social media advertisement promising lottery winnings of up to Rs 11 crore.

 

How The Lottery Scam Worked

According to the police, the complainant paid Rs 500 last October to purchase a lottery ticket and was later informed that he had won Rs 10 lakh.

"He subsequently received multiple calls demanding payments under various pretexts, including income tax and clearance charges, to claim the prize money. Believing the claims, he made five transactions amounting to approximately Rs 60,000 before realising he had been defrauded," a senior police officer said.

The Investigation

A team conducted a technical investigation that involved analysing IP logs, email IDs, call detail records (CDRs) and financial transactions.

During the probe, police traced the money trail to a bank account opened using fake credentials, he said.

Further analysis revealed that several mobile numbers linked to the fraudulent account operated from a single device.

Accused Arrested

"Based on electronic surveillance, the accused were tracked to the Bhalswa Dairy area in north Delhi.

The police team arrested Deepanshu (27) from Bhalswa Dairy on April 4. His interrogation led to the arrest of co-accused Chandu Sharma (27) from Badli on the same day," he added.

Subsequently, a third accused, Seeta (42), was apprehended on April 7 from Bhalswa Dairy.

Modus Operandi

During questioning, Deepanshu disclosed that he procured bank accounts and SIM cards using fake identities and sold them to fraudsters.

Police said he targeted economically weaker people, offering them money to open bank accounts that were later used for illegal transactions.

At least 10 similar complaints linked to the racket have been found on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, cyber fraud can attract charges under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, potentially leading to imprisonment and fines. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve tracing other victims and dismantling the network used to create fake identities and launder the defrauded money.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Delhi; Three Arrested in Digital Arrest and Investment Scams
Cyber Fraud Network Busted in Delhi; Three Arrested in Digital Arrest and Investment Scams
Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
Three Arrested in Delhi for Facilitating 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
Delhi police bust three high-value cyber fraud networks; 3 held
Delhi Police Uncover Rs 3.6 Crore Cyber Fraud Operation
Delhi Police Uncover Rs 3.6 Crore Cyber Fraud Operation
Cybercrime Ring Busted: Delhi Police Uncovers Digital Arrest and Fake IPO Scams
Cybercrime Ring Busted: Delhi Police Uncovers Digital Arrest and Fake IPO Scams

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej Pratap's Birthday Party1:31

Watch: Lalu Prasad Makes Surprise Appearance at Tej...

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable1:01

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable

Malaika Proves Casual Can Be Super Stylish1:09

Malaika Proves Casual Can Be Super Stylish

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO