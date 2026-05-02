HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala Lorry Driver Killed In Tipper Truck Accident

Kerala Lorry Driver Killed In Tipper Truck Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 14:49 IST

x

A tipper lorry accident in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, tragically claimed the life of the driver, O T Mathai, after the vehicle overturned.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points

  • A tipper lorry overturned in Onnakavu, Pathanamthitta, resulting in the death of the driver.
  • The deceased driver has been identified as O T Mathai, a local resident.
  • The accident occurred when the lorry went out of control while being driven out of a parking shed.
  • Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the driver, but he was declared dead at the hospital.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the fatal tipper lorry accident.

A tipper lorry driver was killed after the vehicle overturned at Onnakavu on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as O T Mathai, alias Kunjumon (56), a resident of Onnakavu.

 

According to police, the tipper lorry belonged to V C Mathew, and Kunjumon was employed as its driver.

Details of the Fatal Lorry Accident

The accident occurred around 10.30 am when the lorry, while being driven out of a parking shed at Aruvikkal near Onnakavu, went out of control, police said.

After hitting a compound wall, the vehicle fell onto the road and overturned.

Kunjumon was trapped beneath the vehicle in the impact.

Though residents attempted to move the vehicle, they were unsuccessful.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation

Fire and Rescue Services personnel later reached the spot, lifted the vehicle, and shifted Kunjumon to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Perumpetty police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after completion of the post-mortem examination, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Four Die in Kozhikode Car-Lorry Collision
27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala
27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala
Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths
Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths
20 die in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu
20 die in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu
Container lorry collides with KSRTC bus, 20 dead
Container lorry collides with KSRTC bus, 20 dead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

From security to growth, Indian Army transforms border villages in Karnah valley2:56

From security to growth, Indian Army transforms border...

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look0:54

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look

The Moment Dia Mirza Became the Highlight of the Event0:53

The Moment Dia Mirza Became the Highlight of the Event

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO