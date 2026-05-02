Kerala Lorry Driver Killed In Tipper Truck Accident

A tipper lorry accident in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, tragically claimed the life of the driver, O T Mathai, after the vehicle overturned.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points A tipper lorry overturned in Onnakavu, Pathanamthitta, resulting in the death of the driver.

The deceased driver has been identified as O T Mathai, a local resident.

The accident occurred when the lorry went out of control while being driven out of a parking shed.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the driver, but he was declared dead at the hospital.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the fatal tipper lorry accident.

A tipper lorry driver was killed after the vehicle overturned at Onnakavu on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as O T Mathai, alias Kunjumon (56), a resident of Onnakavu.

According to police, the tipper lorry belonged to V C Mathew, and Kunjumon was employed as its driver.

Details of the Fatal Lorry Accident

The accident occurred around 10.30 am when the lorry, while being driven out of a parking shed at Aruvikkal near Onnakavu, went out of control, police said.

After hitting a compound wall, the vehicle fell onto the road and overturned.

Kunjumon was trapped beneath the vehicle in the impact.

Though residents attempted to move the vehicle, they were unsuccessful.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation

Fire and Rescue Services personnel later reached the spot, lifted the vehicle, and shifted Kunjumon to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Perumpetty police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after completion of the post-mortem examination, police said.