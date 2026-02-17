HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala

27-year-old biker dies after falling into open pit in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
February 17, 2026 15:31 IST

A 27-year-old man tragically died in Kerala after falling into an open roadside pit, prompting an investigation into potential negligence by the Public Works Department and raising concerns about road safety.

IMAGE: In a similar incident, a biker died after falling into a pit in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • The accident occurred at night, and the victim could not be saved despite being rushed to a nearby hospital.
  • Local residents claim the pit was left open for over a month without proper safety measures, leading to protests.
  • Kerala's Public Works Department Minister has ordered a probe into the incident, promising stringent action if negligence is found.
  • CCTV footage shows the bike plunging into the open pit, highlighting the lack of warning signs or barricades.

A 27-year-old man died after allegedly falling into an open roadside pit near Thodupuzha in Kerala's Idukki district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jeys Benny, a native of Muthalakkodam.

 

The accident occurred late Monday night when his two-wheeler plunged into the large pit dug on the side of the road as part of the construction work, they said.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life could not be saved.

Investigation Launched After Public Outcry

As the issue triggered heated protest, state Public Works Department Minister Mohammed Riyas ordered a probe into the tragic incident.

He said the deputy chief engineer of the PWD has been entrusted with a probe into the incident and will take further action after receiving his report.

"Stringent measures will be taken if the negligence happened from the side of the Public Works Department," Riyas said.

In the CCTV visuals aired by TV channels, the bike could be seen plunging into the open pit.

Residents Allege Negligence

According to local residents, the pit has been left open for over a month without adequate safety measures such as barricades or warning signs.

Following the incident, local residents staged a protest at the accident spot, alleging negligence on the part of the PWD.

Workers of the Opposition UDF also protested at the local PWD office demanding action against those responsible.

