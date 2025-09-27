Lookout notice issued against Zubeen Garg's manager

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that lookout notices have been issued against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma in the singer's death case.

IMAGE: Police baton charges people and fans protesting outside the house of the manager of late singer Zubeen Garg, Siddhartha Sharma, in Kamrup, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Garg went to perform in the North East India Festival in Singapore where he died by drowning in the sea on September 19.

A large section of the people of Assam has been demanding a thorough investigation into his death.

On Facebook Live, Sarma said Mahanta and Sharma must come to Guwahati and make their statements on October 6, failing which the police will intensify a search operation for them.

"We want justice for Zubeen. From the stuff out in public forums and police probe so far, Mahanta, Sharma and a few others have to answer for a lot. Through this Facebook Live, I want to tell Mahanta and Sharma, do not test public patience," he said.

The CM said that lookout notices have been issued against the two so that they cannot leave the country.

"On October six, we want you two in Assam. As the Durga Puja is there, we don't want them to come right now. But after that, they cannot escape by giving statements on Facebook or writing open letters on social media," he said.

Sarma was apparently referring to Mahanta's video statement through Facebook and Sharma's open letter on the same social media platform, claiming innocence in any incident leading to Garg's death by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The chief minister maintained that if they are truly innocent, they must have the courage to come and present their points.

"You will be punished only as per the law. If the law finds you innocent, it will be so. But the government won't sit silent if you try to evade the law," he added.

Sarma, who also holds the Home department, said the state police have a proven record of tracking down those who try to escape, be it rapists or poachers, and they will find the two if they do not come out in response to the notices.

"If they do not want to present themselves before the CID (which is probing the case), they can approach the court," the chief minister maintained, asking Mahanta and Sharma not to seek measures such as anticipatory bail.

Sarma affirmed that as the chief minister, he will see to it that Garg gets justice.

He added that Mahanta's bank accounts and credit cards have been frozen so that 'he cannot remain outside for long'.

Sarma said the government is in the process of getting Garg's autopsy report from Singapore.

The report of the second post-mortem examination conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital here is also 'ready', the CM said.

Sarma said he has written to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Friday for setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to ensure transparency in the police investigation.

"I have told Union Home Minister Amit Shah today that we will hand over the case to CBI the day it seems that the Assam Police is not being able to get justice for Zubeen," he added.

On his photographs with Mahanta, Sarma said that being a public figure, he gets pictures clicked with innumerable people.

"We will rise above personal relations to ensure justice for Zubeen," he asserted.

Sarma also urged the people to maintain restraint and not to spread or fall for rumours, and asked them to share with the police any credible information they may have.

He also called on the public not to indulge in 'anti-government politics in the name of Zubeen in an attempt to turn Assam into Nepal'.

Nepal recently witnessed a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban by the K P Sharma Oli dispensation in the neighbouring country.

"This is Zubeen's Assam. We cite the example of Lachit Borphukan, kings Prithu and Bhagadutta, Bhupen Hazarika, not of Nepal," Sarma said.

On the arrest of some people who had taken to the streets demanding justice for Zubeen, he cited names of two such persons -- Ajay Phukan, a Congress leader against whom Garg had purportedly cautioned his fans from dealing with, and Victor Das, who was accused of assaulting a woman.

"My earnest appeal is that don't try to make Assam into Nepal. Violence cannot bring justice. Law will ensure justice and as chief minister, I can assure it," he added.

Sarma also shared his personal fondness for Garg, mentioning how the singer had lent his voice and composed music for songs penned by the chief minister's deceased father.

"I have been a witness to many important events of Zubeen Garg's life. I am no less a fan than anyone of him," the CM added.