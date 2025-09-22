Chakra Becomes Zubeen Garg's Last Legacy on Screen

'The heavens are intoxicated with his charm now. Zubeen will keep singing in peace.'
Victor Banerjee who has worked as a lead actor with directors like David Lean and Satyajit Ray will now be seen in a Hindi film which singer Zubeen Garg has directed.
The film entitled Chakra is a political thriller. Besides directing, Zubeen, who passed away on Friday suddenly leaving millions of his fans shell-shocked, also plays one of the leads in the film.
"I just completed his film with Zubeen where he is also my co-star," Victor tells Subhash K Jha. It will be released next month."
"I enjoyed watching him act as much as the world enjoys him singing. Zubeen was a great son of our soil."
Victor reveals Zubeen and he were friends. "I shall miss him. What a waste of greatness! The heavens are intoxicated with his charm now. May he stay singing in peace."
