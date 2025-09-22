Chakra Becomes Zubeen Garg's Last Legacy on Screen

'The heavens are intoxicated with his charm now. Zubeen will keep singing in peace.'

IMAGE: Zubeen Garg died at 52 in an accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Victor Banerjee who has worked as a lead actor with directors like David Lean and Satyajit Ray will now be seen in a Hindi film which singer Zubeen Garg has directed.

The film entitled Chakra is a political thriller. Besides directing, Zubeen, who passed away on Friday suddenly leaving millions of his fans shell-shocked, also plays one of the leads in the film.

IMAGE: People light candles to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg at the Asom Gana Parishad office, in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I just completed his film with Zubeen where he is also my co-star," Victor tells Subhash K Jha. It will be released next month."

"I enjoyed watching him act as much as the world enjoys him singing. Zubeen was a great son of our soil."

Victor reveals Zubeen and he were friends. "I shall miss him. What a waste of greatness! The heavens are intoxicated with his charm now. May he stay singing in peace."

