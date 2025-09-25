Zubeen Garg's Film To Release On October 31

'We were working on a film Roi Roi Binaale, which will be his last film.'

IMAGE: Garima Saikia with her late husband Zubin Garg. Photograph: Kind courtesy Garima Saikia/Instagram

Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia shared the details about the singer-actor's last film Roi Roi Binale, which is slated for release on October 31.

After Zubeen Garg's emotional final rites in Kamarkuchi village on the outskirts of Guwahati, Garima said Zubeen was 'passionate' about his film, which is currently in the post-production stage.

"We were working on a film, Roi Roi Binaale, which will be his last film. He was very passionate about it, and was planning to release it on October 31. Maybe now we have to start working on the film, and keep the date as he thought," Garima says.

She expressed regret about not being able to conclude Zubeen's 'voice dubbing' in the movie due to his untimely death, calling it a 'void' within the film.

"I regret that his voice dubbing did not happen because he had also acted in this film and in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He would have come as a blind artist.

"It's a musical love story. I think people would love it, too. But we couldn't dub his voice, so that will be a void in the film. But other music and everything was done," Garima added.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid tribute to the singer, saying the entire country is grateful for Zubeen Garg and his contribution to society.

'The entire country is grateful for Jubeen's contribution. We will all work together to improve his work,' Acharya said when he paid a condolence visit to the singer's family on Wednesday.

