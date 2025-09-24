HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Farewell Zubeen! There Will Never Be Another You'

'Farewell Zubeen! There Will Never Be Another You'

By REDIFF NEWS
September 24, 2025 13:07 IST

Scenes from the heart-breaking funeral when Assam bid farewell to one of its most beloved sons, singer and composer Zubeen Garg.

The 52-year-old singer died in the sea off Singapore on Friday, September 19.

In a career spanning over three decades, Zubeen lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali and other Indian languages. He could play 12 instruments, including the anandalahari, dhol, dotara, drums, guitar, harmonica, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard, tabla, and various percussion instruments.

 

IMAGE: Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen Garg's wife, mourns her beloved Goldie, as the singer's family called him, at his funeral in Kamrup on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Zubeen's sister Palmi Borthakur, with close family members, performed the final rites. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'Farewell Zubeen! There will never be another you. We will forever keep you alive through your songs and thoughts. Have always been, will always be a Zubeen fan'. Photograph: Kind courtesy @himantabiswa/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @himantabiswa/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @himantabiswa/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @himantabiswa/X

 

IMAGE: Garima Saikia Garg breaks down during the final rites in Kamrup on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @himantabiswa/X

 

IMAGE: Garima Saikia Garg is inconsolable during the final rites. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

 

IMAGE: Zubeen Garg's pets were brought near his coffin before the funeral, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'This picture defines the life and times of Zubeen, one where he earned the affection and love of every community in Assam'. Photograph: Kind courtesy @himantabiswa/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS Mumbai
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Manisha Kotian
