Lookout notice against student in UK for threat mail to Salman Khan

Lookout notice against student in UK for threat mail to Salman Khan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 10, 2023 09:10 IST
The Mumbai Police have issued a look out circular (LOC) against an Indian student pursuing medical education in the United Kingdom for allegedly sending a threatening email to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police have initiated the process to bring the student back to India as he has been identified as the sender of the email, the official said on Tuesday.

 

The investigation revealed the student hails from Haryana. He is in the third year of a medical course.

The student is likely to return to India by the end of this year when his academic session ends in the UK, the official said.

Police suspect the student allegedly sent threatening messages to Salman Khan in the name of jailed gangster Goldy Brar in March.

A few days ago, Salman Khan received an e-mail on one of his official IDs which stated that he should meet gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Goldy Brar and sort out their differences once and for all, or be ready to face the consequences.

The Mumbai Police recently nabbed a minor boy after he called up the control room and allegedly threatened to kill Salman Khan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
