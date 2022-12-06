When Kejriwal Met Modi...

What some of our political leaders were up to on Monday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the all-party meeting on the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen on Arvind's right. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi interacts with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An engaging moment: Modi with Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, left, and CPI national General Secretary Doraiswami Raja. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Is this Modi's first meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge after the latter's election as Congress president? Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with Naidu's bete noire Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with Jagan and Mamata. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala pays tribute to J Jayalalithaa on the late Tamil Nadu chief minister's sixth death anniversary, at her memorial in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: RJD MP Dr Misa Bharti, former Union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest child, visits her sister Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her ailing father, after surgery at a hospital in Singapore. Photograph: @MisaBharti/Twitter/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Lalu Prasad Yadav with daughter Rohini Acharya before the kidney transplant. Photograph: @RohiniAcharya2/Twitter/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP MLA Suresh Khanna arrives to attend the Uttar Pradesh assembly's first day of the winter session in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencheri at the church headquarters, Mount St Thomas, in Kochi. Photograph: PTI Photo

