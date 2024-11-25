Look At All The Snow!!!

IMAGE: A view of snow-covered mountains after the fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

The higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall, breaking eight weeks of a dry spell and intensifying the cold wave conditions in the adjoining areas.

Snowfall in Solang, Mari, Gulaba and Rohtang in Kullu districts and Lahaul and Spiti's Koksar and Sissu brought cheer to farmers, horticulturists and hoteliers as the dry spell had affected the winter crops and hit the tourism industry.

Sharing videos of fresh snowfall at the Atal tunnel and other areas, the Lahaul and Spiti police advised commuters to avoid unnecessary journeys and to stay cautious while driving in the snow.

They also advised commuters to stock their vehicles with woollen clothes, food, water and first aid kits and keep emergency numbers with them.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature at minus 8.3 degree Celsius.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com