News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Look At All The Snow!!!

Look At All The Snow!!!

By REDIFF NEWS
November 25, 2024 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A view of snow-covered mountains after the fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

The higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall, breaking eight weeks of a dry spell and intensifying the cold wave conditions in the adjoining areas.

Snowfall in Solang, Mari, Gulaba and Rohtang in Kullu districts and Lahaul and Spiti's Koksar and Sissu brought cheer to farmers, horticulturists and hoteliers as the dry spell had affected the winter crops and hit the tourism industry.

Sharing videos of fresh snowfall at the Atal tunnel and other areas, the Lahaul and Spiti police advised commuters to avoid unnecessary journeys and to stay cautious while driving in the snow.

They also advised commuters to stock their vehicles with woollen clothes, food, water and first aid kits and keep emergency numbers with them.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature at minus 8.3 degree Celsius.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The Splendour Of A Kashmiri Houseboat
The Splendour Of A Kashmiri Houseboat
And It's Snowing In Solang!
And It's Snowing In Solang!
SEE: Snowfall Sets Foot in Himachal
SEE: Snowfall Sets Foot in Himachal
Import cuts: Govt still seeks smooth supply of laptops
Import cuts: Govt still seeks smooth supply of laptops
Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Ajit Pawar says...
Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Ajit Pawar says...
How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback
How Modi Bounced Back From LS Setback
BMW hit-and-run: HC refuses to release Mihir Shah
BMW hit-and-run: HC refuses to release Mihir Shah
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Snow Arrives Early In Kashmir
Snow Arrives Early In Kashmir
Snow Snow All Around in Himachal!
Snow Snow All Around in Himachal!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances