Glimpses of vehicles stuck in a traffic jam during fresh snowfall at Solang in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday, April 29, 2024.

All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view near Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com