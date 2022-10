Scenes from Himachal Pradesh, which received its first snowfall of the season..

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a breathtaking view of the snow-capped mountains after fresh snowfall at the Rohtang Pass in Manali on Wednesday, Ocrober 12, 2022. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Another view of the snow-capped mountains after fresh snowfall at the Rohtang Pass.

IMAGE: An area in Lahaul and Spiti covered in snow.

IMAGE: Koksar village covered in snow.

IMAGE: Snow-covered terrain in Kullu.

IMAGE: The higher reaches of the Dhauladhar range after the first snowfall of the season.

IMAGE: A snow-covered street at Hemkunt Sahib, a Sikh pilgrimage site in Chamoli.

