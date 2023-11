On Friday, November 10, the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, causing significant disruptions in vehicular traffic along the Manali-Leh and Kaza highways.

The administration of Lahaul-Spiti reported some areas in the Spiti Valley received 8.8 cm of fresh snow.

The Rohtang Pass, at 13,050 feet, recorded an impressive 40 to 45 cm of snowfall.

IMAGE: A view of the snow-capped Sissu lake after fresh snowfall, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of houses covered in a thick layer of snow following fresh snowfall in Manali.

IMAGE: Vehicles covered in a thick layer of snow at the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com