Two Arrested For Manufacturing Liquor In Gujarat

In Gujarat, where alcohol is strictly prohibited, two individuals have been arrested in Mehsana for allegedly manufacturing illegal liquor from a residential property.

Key Points Two individuals arrested in Mehsana, Gujarat for allegedly manufacturing illegal liquor.

The illegal liquor unit was operating from the residence of one of the accused.

Authorities seized counterfeit liquor bottles and raw materials, including ethanol.

The accused have been charged under the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly manufacturing liquor from a house in Gujarat's Mehsana district, a police official said on Saturday.

Gujarat's Strict Alcohol Prohibition

Gujarat is a dry state where manufacture, sale, storage and consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Local Crime Branch (LCB) inspector AM Kamaliya identified the arrested accused as Vikram Thakor and Mahendrasinh Zala.

Details of the Illegal Liquor Operation

"The liquor unit was operating from Thakor's residence. During the raid, two tanks filled with distilled water and liquor essence were found. The seized items include 178 boxes of ready-to-sell counterfeit liquor bottles, raw materials like ethanol as well as liquor brand stickers," he said.

Thakor and Zala, along with two others, have been charged under Gujarat Prohibition Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.