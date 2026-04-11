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Gujarat Party Raid Leads to Arrests for Alcohol Consumption

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 19:15 IST

In Gujarat, a dry state, 18 individuals were arrested for allegedly violating alcohol prohibition laws at a party in Anand, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce the ban.

Key Points

  • 18 individuals were arrested in Anand, Gujarat for allegedly consuming alcohol at a private party.
  • The arrests occurred after a police raid on a farmhouse near Umeta, owned by Parikshit Mistry.
  • The individuals arrested include 15 men and 3 women, all residents of Vadodara and business partners.
  • Authorities seized beer cans, phones, and cars during the raid, indicating a planned event.
  • A case has been registered under the Prohibition Act, and efforts are underway to arrest the farmhouse owner and the alcohol supplier.

Eighteen persons were arrested for allegedly consuming liquor at a party in Anand in Gujarat, which is a dry state where manufacture, sale, storage and consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

They were held after a farmhouse owned by one Parikshit Mistry near Umeta here was raided on Friday night on a tip-off, leading to seizure of beer cans, phones and cars, Anklav police station inspector PJ Batva said.

 

"The arrested persons comprise 15 men, including owner Mistry's brother Dharmesh, and three women. They are residents of Vadodara and business partners. Efforts are on to arrest Mistry and the alcohol supplier," the official said.

A case was registered under Prohibition Act and medical examinations are underway to confirm alcohol consumption, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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