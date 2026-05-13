Two Bihar Police Constables Arrested For Selling Liquor

Two police constables in Bihar have been arrested for allegedly selling liquor, highlighting ongoing challenges with enforcing the state's alcohol ban.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Two police constables arrested in Gopalganj, Bihar for allegedly selling liquor.

333 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) recovered from their possession.

The constables were caught in civil dress while engaging in the sale and purchase of alcohol.

Both police constables have been suspended following their arrest.

Bihar has had a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol since April 2016.

Two police constables were arrested in dry Bihar's Gopalganj district on the charge of selling liquor, officials said Wednesday.

Constables Arrested With Large Quantity of Liquor

The arrested constables have been identified as Amit Kumar and Rahul Kumar. Police also arrested a private person, Ahmad Raza and recovered 333 litres of Indian manufactured foregn liquor (IMFL) from their possession.

Details of the Arrest and Recovery

According to a statement issued by the district police, "Both constables were arrested by security personnel when 333 litres of IMFL were recovered from inside their vehicle in Gopalpur locality on Tuesday evening. It was found that the duo were indulging in sale and purchase of liquor. When they were caught by security personnel, they were in civil dress."

Action Taken Against the Accused

Both police constables have been suspended, and proceedings for departmental action have been initiated against them, said the statement.

Bihar's Alcohol Ban

The sale and consumption of alcohol has been completely banned in Bihar since April 2016.