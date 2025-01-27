Liquor smuggler goes to Kumbh to wash off sins, arrested

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 27, 2025 09:21 IST

Like lakhs of people who thronged Prayagraj on Sunday to have a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh, 22-year-old Pravesh Yadav too arrived in the city to take part in the ritual bathing that many believe washes off one's sins.

IMAGE: Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, destiny had other plans for Yadav, who was allegedly involved in liquor smuggling and had evaded arrest since July 2023, as he was apprehended by cops in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj owing to strong police surveillance, a police official said on Sunday.

Elaborating further about the arrest, Superintendent of Police of Bhadohi Abhimanyu Manglik said that Pravesh Yadav is a resident of Alwar district of Rajasthan and was absconding for one-and-half years.

 

Mangalik said during the checking of vehicles on National Highway-19 on July 29, 2023, adulterated liquor meant for smuggling from Alwar to Bihar was recovered and Pradeep Yadav and Raj Domoliya were arrested from the Unj police station area in Bhadohi.

However, Pravesh Yadav escaped from the spot. All are residents of Alwar district and were involved in smuggling illegal liquor in Bihar for a long time, he alleged.

A case was registered against them under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 272 (Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) and 207 (Fraudulent claim to property to prevent its seizure as forfeited or in execution) of the IPC, Excise Act and Gangster Act, police said.

The officer said that Yadav reached Prayagraj to take a holy dip but was arrested by police due to effective surveillance.

