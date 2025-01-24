Mamta Kulkarni takes sanyas, does own 'pind-daan'

Actor Mamta Kulkarni on Friday renounced the worldly life at the Maha Kumbh and will be consecrated as a Hindu nun under the Kinnar Akhara, seers said.

IMAGE: Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni (second from right) performs 'pind daan' at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, January 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Kulkarni, 52, took sanyas under the Kinnar Akhara by performing her own 'Pind Daan' and will be consecrated as 'mahamandaleshwar', they said.

The Kinnar Akhara was established by eunuchs and it functions under the Juna Akhara. While an akhara is a Hindu religious order, Pind Daan is a ritual performed to pay homage to the departed ancestors.

Kulkarni took a dip in the holy waters of the Sangam.

Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri alias Tina Maa told PTI that Kulkarni performed her own Pind Daan on the banks of River Ganga on Friday and she will be later consecrated as a mahamandaleshwar.

Kinnar Akhara's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi will impart deeksha (initiation) to Kulkarni.

She said Kulkarni has been associated with Juna Akhara for the last two years and she came in contact with Kinnar Akhara for the past two-three months.

Kulkarni has acted in several Bollywood and South Indian films, some of which were hits. She was seen less on screen for the last few years.