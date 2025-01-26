Mary Kom Joins Maha Kumbh Celebrations

Happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela: MC Mary Kom





IMAGE: Mary Kom shared her joy at having the opportunity to participate in the Maha Kumbh. Photograph: ANI/X

Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom on Sunday expressed happiness as she was able to participate in the Maha Kumbh.

"I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words," Mary Kom told media.

Mary Kom is the first female boxer in history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

The experienced pugilist won a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, setting records that have remained unmatched. She introduced herself to the world at the age of 18 at the inaugural world meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As per prior reports, the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crore taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence, as of Friday.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip, which is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).