HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mary Kom Joins Maha Kumbh Celebrations

Mary Kom Joins Maha Kumbh Celebrations

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2025 18:38 IST

x

Happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela: MC Mary Kom

MC Mary Kom

IMAGE: Mary Kom shared her joy at having the opportunity to participate in the Maha Kumbh. Photograph: ANI/X

Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom on Sunday expressed happiness as she was able to participate in the Maha Kumbh.

"I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words," Mary Kom told media.

 

Mary Kom is the first female boxer in history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

The experienced pugilist won a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, setting records that have remained unmatched. She introduced herself to the world at the age of 18 at the inaugural world meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As per prior reports, the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crore taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence, as of Friday.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years, and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip, which is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No Smog, No Excuses: Varun Bamboozles Brook Again
No Smog, No Excuses: Varun Bamboozles Brook Again
Gukesh defeats Harikrishna, leads at Tata Steel chess
Gukesh defeats Harikrishna, leads at Tata Steel chess
Unstoppable Sinner: Back-to-Back Aus Open Champion
Unstoppable Sinner: Back-to-Back Aus Open Champion
'Target the best bowler': Tilak on Archer assault
'Target the best bowler': Tilak on Archer assault
'Tilak was the difference': Carse on India win
'Tilak was the difference': Carse on India win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

webstory image 2

No Whites! 4 White Foods To Limit For A Healthier You

webstory image 3

What's Inside The Republic Day Invitation Box?

VIDEOS

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year celebration0:56

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year...

VIDEO: Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto1:47

VIDEO: Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with...

R-Day: PM pays homage to Amar Jawans at National War Memorial7:23

R-Day: PM pays homage to Amar Jawans at National War...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD