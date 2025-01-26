Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh, says prayed for harmony

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a holy dip in the Sangam at Maha Kumbh.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party vhief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, January 26, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Yadav reached Maha Kumbh Nagar in the afternoon and took the holy dip, the party said, sharing his photographs.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, he advised it to bathe with patience, saying that people come here for virtue and charity and not for water sports.

Recently Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues were seen splashing water on each other after bathing in the Sangam after Cabinet meet.

"For the BJP people, I have to say that if you come to Kumbh, then bathe with patience. People come here for virtue and charity, not for water sports," Yadav said.

IMAGE: Akhilesh Yadav feeds birds at Triveni Sangam. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I got the opportunity to take 11 dips in the Sangam as per the tradition. This Maha Kumbh is being witnessed after 144 years. Today, we take a pledge and pray to god that there should be harmony, goodwill and everyone should keep moving forward with tolerance. We take pledge for people's welfare," Yadav said while talking to reporters after taking the dip.

He said, "This is a big event. I remember that during the SP government's tenure, we had the opportunity to organise the Kumbh Mela. Despite having limited resources, we successfully held the event. Various studies, including those by the Harvard University, have acknowledged that while Kumbh is deeply rooted in tradition, its documented history can be traced back to the time of Emperor Harshavardhan.

"The unique beauty of Kumbh lies in the confluence of three rivers and its spiritual significance. People are drawn to this sacred event purely out of faith, without the need for advertisements or promotions," he said.

Reacting on Yadav's dip in the Kumbh Mela, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "It is hoped that Akhilesh Yadav's mind will calm down after the Sangam bath."

Yadav, who was making "negative and baseless" comments on Kumbh, will now perhaps say something positive on its grandeur and divinity, Tripathi said.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Yadav had taken a dip in the Ganga river in Haridwar.

Asked whether he would be visiting Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Yadav earlier this month said he had always visited the religious congregation.

"Some people go to bathe in the Ganga to gain punya' (virtue), some people go to give daan' (donation) and some people go to wash away their 'paap' (sins). We will go for punya' and daan,' he had told reporters.

In 2019, Yadav took a bath in Prayagraj during Ardha Kumbh.

According to the latest official figure provided by the state government, 1.17 crore people took dip in the Sangam till late Sunday afternoon.

Total number of 'snan' (bath) in Maha Kumbh since its start rose to 11.47 crore, it said.