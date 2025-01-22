HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Yogi holds cabinet meet at Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip at Sangam

Yogi holds cabinet meet at Maha Kumbh, takes holy dip at Sangam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 22, 2025 15:45 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet met in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Wednesday following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his took a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Photographs: @myogiadityanath/X

Addressing the media, the CM highlighted the wide range of topics discussed at the meeting, including the development of Uttar Pradesh, policy matters, and specific issues related to Prayagraj.

One of the major announcements was related to the state's aerospace and defense policies. The CM said the aerospace and defense policy, initially implemented in 2018, has completed five years and will now be revamped.

"The revised policy will include new incentives to attract large investments into the sector," Adityanath announced.

The cabinet also discussed the distribution of incentives under the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Fortune 500 investments made in Uttar Pradesh.

"New investment proposals were presented, and Letters of Intent (LOIs) will be issued. Among the key investments, a Rs 10,000 crore investment in Mirzapur and additional proposals in Moradabad were discussed. There are two more such projects," he said.

 

Additionally, the CM shared details of a scheme to provide smartphones and tablets to youths in the state. The government has allocated funds for this programme and it is expected to roll out in the coming months, he said.

After the cabinet meeting held at the Triveni complex located in Arail of Mahakumbh Nagar, the CM said the construction of two new bridges in Prayagraj was approved at the cabinet meeting.

Another important decision was the establishment of a medical college in Balrampur, which will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The KGMU Lucknow's Satellite Center in Balrampur will be converted into a medical college, and it is set to begin operations in the next academic session, he said.

The cabinet also approved the construction of three new medical colleges in Baghpat, Hathras and Kasganj districts under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In collaboration with Tata Technologies, the state government has also decided to establish 62 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and five Centers of Innovation, Invention, Incubation, and Training.

This initiative aims to provide modern education and skill development to the youth of Uttar Pradesh through a hub-and-spoke model. "Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a Directorate of Prosecution in the state," the CM announced.

The chief minister also spoke about the issuance of bonds by municipal corporations of Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra.

"This follows the successful issuance of bonds for Lucknow and Ghaziabad, which had yielded positive results. The issuance of bonds is seen as a way to brand these municipalities and boost their development," he said.

Highlighting the importance of Prayagraj, the CM spoke about the city's global significance. He praised the record number of pilgrims who visited the Sangam for the holy bath, with over 9.25 crore devotees participating in the event.

He also said the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation will issue bonds to fund the construction of a super-specialty hospital.

In addition to this, bonds will also be issued for Agra to address its specific needs, and for Varanasi, with particular focus on the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the city, he said.

The Cabinet meeting and the holy dip comes on a day that marks the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
