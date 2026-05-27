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Home  » News » Four Men Get Life For 2015 Murder In Meerut

Four Men Get Life For 2015 Murder In Meerut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:47 IST

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A Meerut court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for a 2015 murder, delivering justice after nearly a decade.

Key Points

  • Four men sentenced to life for a 2015 murder in Meerut.
  • The Additional District and Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on each convict.
  • The victim, Rupram, died from injuries sustained during an attack at his home.
  • The accused were arrested following an investigation into the murder.

A local court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the murder of a man nearly 11 years ago, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhishek Upadhyay also imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 on each of the convicts  Gurudayal, Neeraj, Mohit and Shivkumar.

 

Details Of The 2015 Attack

A complaint was lodged on July 12, 2015, by Rajesh Kumar, alleging that the accused had barged into his house and attacked his family members with sticks and knives.

Rajesh's father, Rupram, sustained serious injuries in the attack and later died during treatment, police said.

Legal Proceedings And Charges

Initially, a case was registered under sections related to attempted murder and assault at the TP Nagar police station. Later, a murder charge was added to the FIR after Rupram died.

The four accused were arrested after a probe, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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