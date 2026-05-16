Four Sentenced To Life In 2018 Uttar Pradesh Murder Case

Four men have been sentenced to life imprisonment in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for the 2018 murder of a man linked to a prior rivalry, marking a significant development in the case.

Key Points Four men sentenced to life imprisonment in Bulandshahr for a 2018 murder.

The murder stemmed from a rivalry following a motorcycle accident.

The victim, Jogendra, was allegedly lured and killed by the accused.

The body was found hanging from a tree in the victim's family field.

All four accused were convicted and fined Rs 1.10 lakh each.

A court here has sentenced four men to life imprisonment in a 2018 murder case and imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh each, a prosecution official said on Saturday.

Additional district government counsel Pravendra Singh said the case pertains to the murder of Jogendra, a resident of a village under Anupshahr police station limits.

Details of the Murder Case

According to the prosecution, an old rivalry had developed after the leg of the son of one of the accused, Praveen, was fractured in a motorcycle accident involving Jogendra.

Singh said the accused, Praveen, Kulveer, Chhote and Lala alias Satendra, allegedly took Jogendra with them on some pretext and later killed him.

When Jogendra did not return home till late in the night, his family members searched for him but could not trace him, he said.

The next day, a villager informed the family that the accused had allegedly killed Jogendra and hanged his body from a neem tree in the family's field, the prosecutor said.

Legal Proceedings and Verdict

A case was registered at Anupshahr police station on July 29, 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar-III on Saturday convicted all four accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh each, Singh added.