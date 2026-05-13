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Former Uttar Pradesh Legislator Sentenced To Life In 46-Year-Old Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 21:10 IST

Former MLA Vijay Mishra has been sentenced to life imprisonment along with three others in a 46-year-old murder case, marking a significant verdict in a long-standing legal battle.

Key Points

  • Former MLA Vijay Mishra and three others sentenced to life imprisonment for a 46-year-old murder.
  • The court convicted the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
  • Each convict was fined Rs 1 lakh by the special MP-MLA court in Prayagraj.
  • The case dates back to February 11, 1980, involving the murder of Prakash Narayan Pandey.
  • Vijay Mishra, a four-time former MLA, has several other criminal cases pending against him.

A special MP-MLA court here on Wednesday sentenced four-time former legislator Vijay Mishra and three others to rigourous life imprisonment in a 46-year-old murder case.

District Government Counsel Manoj Pandey said the court convicted former MLA Mishra, Sant Ram Mishra, Balram Mishra and Jeet Narayan under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict, he said.

 

Details of the Conviction and Sentencing

The government counsel said the court also sentenced all four convicts to 10 years' imprisonment under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

Background of the 1980 Murder Case

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to February 11, 1980, when Shyam Narayan Pandey, a resident of Hathigahan village under Nawabganj police station area, lodged an FIR at Colonelganj police station alleging that the accused opened fire at his brother Prakash Narayan Pandey, who had gone to the district court to secure bail in a case.

Prakash Narayan Pandey sustained bullet injuries to the chest and was rushed to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the prosecution said.

Security Measures and Mishra's Political History

The court pronounced the sentence amid tight security arrangements.

Mishra, a four-time former MLA from the Gyanpur assembly constituency in Bhadohi district, was brought to Prayagraj from Agra jail for the hearing.

Mishra had won elections three times on a Samajwadi Party ticket and once as a candidate of the Nishad Party. Several criminal cases, including those related to murder, extortion, kidnapping and fraud, are pending against him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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