News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Soumya Vishwanathan murder: 4 convicts get life term

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: 4 convicts get life term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 25, 2023 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court Delhi on Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment for killing TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail.

While sentencing Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar to life imprisonment, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on each of them.

 

The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 7.25 lakh. The court, however, noted that he had already undergone more than 14 years of imprisonment.

The court also ordered that of the total fine amount imposed on the convicts, Rs 12 lakh will be paid to the victim's family.

Ordering the quantum of punishment, the additional sessions judge said the offence does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases. So request for death penalty is refused, he said.

During the proceedings, the victim's mother Madhavi Vishwanathan told the court that she has been waiting for justice for over 15 years.

Soumya Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police claimed the motive was robbery.

On October 18, the court convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, and Ajay Kumar under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions for committing organised crime resulting in the death of any person.

Ajay Sethi was convicted under IPC section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid, or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving proceeds of organised crime.

According to the prosecution, Ravi Kapoor shot Vishwanathan with a country-made pistol on September 30, 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in South Delhi while chasing the victim's car to rob her. Amit Shukla, Ajay Kumar and Baljeet Malik were also with Kapoor.

Police recovered the car used in the murder from the fifth accused Ajay Sethi alias Chacha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
Mumbai murder: Residents still in shock, scared
Mumbai murder: Residents still in shock, scared
Brazilian man charged with student's killing in London
Brazilian man charged with student's killing in London
'Dhoni is right 99.9 per cent of the time'
'Dhoni is right 99.9 per cent of the time'
Nijjar killing: Envoy says India 'convicted' before...
Nijjar killing: Envoy says India 'convicted' before...
Setback in U'khand tunnel op as auger machine 'broken'
Setback in U'khand tunnel op as auger machine 'broken'
Punjab cop suspended for PM security breach in 2022
Punjab cop suspended for PM security breach in 2022
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

4 convicted for murder of Soumya Vishwanathan

4 convicted for murder of Soumya Vishwanathan

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case cracked: Cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances