Tiger Attack Claims Life of Sugarcane Farmer in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 28-year-old farmer tragically died in a tiger attack in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, prompting forest officials to implement measures to capture the tiger and ensure public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 28-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack while working in his sugarcane field in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Nandlalpurva village, which falls under the Maheshpur range of the South Kheri forest division.

Forest officials have advised locals to be alert following the deadly tiger attack.

Cameras have been installed to monitor the tiger's movements, and a cage is being set up to capture the animal.

A 28-year-old man was killed in an attack by a tiger while he was working in his sugarcane field on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Kumar, and the incident occurred at Nandlalpurva village under the Hyderabad area, they said.

The area falls under the Maheshpur range of the South Kheri forest division.

Forest Official Response to Tiger Attack

Divisional Forest Officer South Kheri Tapas Mihir told PTI that in view of the tiger's attack, locals had been advised to be alert, while cameras had been installed in the area to monitor the animal's movements.

He added that forest field officials had been instructed to set up a cage to capture the tiger to prevent any further conflict.