HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Leopard Enters Rajasthan Town, Injures Elderly Woman

Leopard Enters Rajasthan Town, Injures Elderly Woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 19:13 IST

x

A leopard sparked terror in Sikar, Rajasthan, after entering a residential area and attacking an elderly woman, raising concerns about increasing wildlife encounters in urban spaces.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A leopard entered a residential area in Reengus town, Sikar district, Rajasthan, causing panic among residents.
  • The leopard attacked a 65-year-old woman inside her house, injuring her face.
  • Forest department teams from Jaipur and Sikar tranquillised and captured the leopard in a warehouse.
  • The incident highlights the increasing human-animal conflict in Rajasthan and the challenges of wildlife management in populated areas.

A leopard entered a residential area in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday and attacked a 65-year-old woman inside a house, police said.

The incident occurred in Ward 23 of Reengus town, triggering panic among residents. The leopard, aged around 5 years, was later tranquillised by a forest department team.

 

The leopard first entered the courtyard of a house in the area, sending the occupants scrambling as they locked themselves inside rooms for safety.

The leopard then moved to a nearby house belonging to Shriram Kumawat, where it attacked Aanchi Devi (65). "The animal pounced on the woman and injured her face," police said, adding that she is undergoing treatment.

Forest department teams from Jaipur and Sikar reached the spot and began efforts to track and capture the animal.

Leopard Captured After Attack

The leopard was later cornered in a warehouse in the area, where forest officials tranquillised and captured it, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Man Killed in Leopard Attack in Indian Village; Authorities Order Capture
Panic as leopard enters Delhi home, injures 8
Panic as leopard enters Delhi home, injures 8
'Man-eater' leopard that killed 3 people shot dead in Pune
'Man-eater' leopard that killed 3 people shot dead in Pune
Leopard that terrorised Bengaluru for 5 days shot dead
Leopard that terrorised Bengaluru for 5 days shot dead
Wild Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka Village
Wild Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka Village

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt1:33

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan4:15

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO