Leopard Enters Rajasthan Town, Injures Elderly Woman

A leopard sparked terror in Sikar, Rajasthan, after entering a residential area and attacking an elderly woman, raising concerns about increasing wildlife encounters in urban spaces.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A leopard entered a residential area in Reengus town, Sikar district, Rajasthan, causing panic among residents.

The leopard attacked a 65-year-old woman inside her house, injuring her face.

Forest department teams from Jaipur and Sikar tranquillised and captured the leopard in a warehouse.

The incident highlights the increasing human-animal conflict in Rajasthan and the challenges of wildlife management in populated areas.

A leopard entered a residential area in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday and attacked a 65-year-old woman inside a house, police said.

The incident occurred in Ward 23 of Reengus town, triggering panic among residents. The leopard, aged around 5 years, was later tranquillised by a forest department team.

The leopard first entered the courtyard of a house in the area, sending the occupants scrambling as they locked themselves inside rooms for safety.

The leopard then moved to a nearby house belonging to Shriram Kumawat, where it attacked Aanchi Devi (65). "The animal pounced on the woman and injured her face," police said, adding that she is undergoing treatment.

Forest department teams from Jaipur and Sikar reached the spot and began efforts to track and capture the animal.

Leopard Captured After Attack

The leopard was later cornered in a warehouse in the area, where forest officials tranquillised and captured it, they said.