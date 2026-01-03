Left parties: US attack on Venezuela 'act of international terrorism'

Left parties on Saturday denounced the United States for attacking Venezuela and capturing its President Nicholas Maduro, with Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby terming the nighttime military action an 'act of international terrorism by US-led imperialism'.

IMAGE: The sun rises after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the US has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela on January 3, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

In a post on X, Baby expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and called upon CPI-M members to organise protests wherever possible.

'The bombing of Venezuela is an act of international terrorism by US-led imperialism. Trump's claim of kidnapping President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, if true, is another blatant violation of international law,' he said.

'This exposes the fallacy of US claims of Trump being a 'President of Peace' and lays bare the ugly face of US' militaristic aggressiveness to the entire world.'

Baby said the international community should mount pressure on the US to stop its blatant aggression on Venezuela, and the UN Security Council should condemn this.

In a statement, the CPI-M demanded an immediate end to the US aggression and withdrawal of all its troops from the Caribbean Sea.

The Left party said it 'strongly condemns the blatant act of US aggression on Venezuela by bombing various sites in the country'.

"For the last few weeks, the US has mobilised its military and naval forces around Venezuela in order to enforce regime change. This is the real face of the US National Security Strategy 2025, announced in the first week of December 2025," the CPI-M said.

It said the concentration of US forces in the western hemisphere and an open declaration of its intent to bring the entire region under its control represent the 'Trump corollary to the Monroe Doctrine'.

The Monroe Doctrine is a US foreign policy declaring the Americas off-limits to future European colonisation and interference.

"Latin America should be declared a zone of peace and the US should not be allowed to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign countries," the CPI-M said.

It also said the UN Security Council should pass a resolution condemning the US aggression, and international pressure must be mounted on the US to immediately stop its aggression on Venezuela.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation also condemned the attack, and accused Washington of imposing a US-backed colonial order.

'A social media post by Donald Trump even claims that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and flown out of Venezuela. This war is not just against Venezuela, but an open threat against every people in the region and across the world who strive to determine their own future free from imperialist dictates,' it said.

The party said the same lies used to justify the invasion of Iraq, the seizure of its oil, and the devastation of its people are now recycled as so-called 'narco-terrorism' to justify a regime-change operation against President Maduro and the plunder of Venezuela, a country with the largest oil reserves in the world.

"Trump's war on the people of Venezuela is aimed at imposing a US-backed colonial order. It seeks to crush the Bolivarian Revolution that overthrew a US-supported oligarchy and returned the nation's oil wealth to the people. The war is to seize Venezuela's oil once again for US multinational corporations and install a puppet government to serve imperialist interests," the CPI-ML said.

The party called the war the 'latest chapter in the bloody history of US intervention across Latin America and the Caribbean, manipulating elections, overthrowing democratically elected governments, subjugating people's movements, unleashing bloodshed, and imposing destruction'.

'From Guatemala to Chile, from Grenada to Panama, the US Monroe Doctrine, which treats the Latin American region as its personal backyard and which Trump seeks to reinforce, has always meant subjugation, exploitation, and repression, denying the peoples of the region their right to sovereignty and self-determination,' it said.

The CPI-ML said it stands in unyielding solidarity with the people of Venezuela as they defend their sovereignty and their right to determine their own political and economic course, free from imperialist interference.

'We call upon all democratic and peace-loving forces worldwide to stand against this imperialist aggression and the attempts to impose a new order of colonial subjugation under the Trump regime,' it added.

The CPI also strongly condemned the aggression and called it a gross violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the universally accepted principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference.

'Such imperialist adventurism gravely threatens peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean and endangers the lives of millions of Venezuelan people. The CPI unequivocally denounces this aggression, which once again exposes the aggressive nature of US imperialism and its contempt for international norms,' it said.

The party expressed 'firm solidarity' with the government and people of Venezuela, and said the real objective of this attack is to seize Venezuela's oil and mineral resources.

The CPI called upon all peace-loving peoples, democratic forces, and progressive governments across the world, including in India, to raise their voices against this imperialist aggression and to stand in active solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution and the Venezuelan people in defence of peace, sovereignty, and self-determination.