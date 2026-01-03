Venezuela alleges US attack as multiple blasts rock capital

The Venezuelan government on Saturday issued a statement rejecting and condemning what it described as a 'military aggression' by the United States against Venezuelan territory, accusing Washington, DC of violating the United Nations Charter and threatening regional peace and stability.

IMAGE: A column of smoke rises during multiple explosions in the early hours of the morning, in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 3, 2026. Photograph: Video obtained by Reuters/via Reuters

In the official statement, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela alleged that the United States carried out attacks on civilian and military locations in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, calling the action a flagrant breach of international law, including Articles 1 and 2 of the UN Charter, which uphold state sovereignty and prohibit the use of force.

The Venezuelan government said the alleged aggression was aimed at seizing the country's strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, and undermining Venezuela's political independence.

It rejected what it described as attempts to impose 'regime change', stressing that Venezuela had defended its sovereignty for more than two centuries.

Referring to historical precedents, the statement said the Venezuelan people would once again defend their independence, invoking the legacy of Simon Bolivar and other national leaders.

Calling for mobilisation, the Venezuelan government urged all social and political forces to repudiate what it termed an 'imperialist attack'.

It said the Bolivarian National Armed Forces were deployed nationwide to guarantee sovereignty and peace, while diplomatic channels would be activated to raise complaints before the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, CELAC and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The statement said President Nicolas Maduro had ordered the implementation of national defence plans in line with the Constitution and relevant national security laws, and had signed a decree declaring a State of External Commotion across Venezuela.

It added that comprehensive national defence command structures had been deployed across states and municipalities.

Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Venezuelan government said it reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defence to protect its people, territory and independence, and called on governments and peoples worldwide to express solidarity.

The statement was issued amid reports of loud explosions across Venezuela's capital Caracas early Saturday, which triggered power outages in several neighbourhoods, CNN reported.

According to CNN, multiple blasts were heard in different parts of the city, with the first explosion occurring at around 1.50 am local time.

Following the explosions, electricity was cut in several areas of the capital, leaving parts of the city in darkness.

The cause of the explosions remains unclear, and there has been no official confirmation from Venezuelan authorities on whether the blasts were linked to military activity, air operations or any external involvement.

Residents in several neighbourhoods reported panic as loud booms echoed through the city, while social media users shared accounts of hearing explosions and seeing flashes in the sky, CNN reported. There was no immediate information on casualties or damage at the time of reporting.

Reacting to the developments, Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for the United Nations Security Council to be convened to discuss US action against Venezuela.

'Colombia is a member of the United Nations Security Council which must be convened immediately. Establish the international legality of the aggression against Venezuela,' he posted on X.

The developments come amid sharply heightened tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of presiding over what he has described as a 'narco-terrorist' government.

The US has also imposed sanctions on vessels it claims are involved in transporting Venezuelan oil.

At the same time, the US military has stepped up actions against Venezuelan boats in the region, alleging their involvement in drug and narcotics smuggling.

Trump has called on Maduro to step down, accusing Venezuela of doing 'terrible things' against the United States.

Trump has also alleged that Venezuela has contributed to illegal migration into the US, claiming, "Hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people, into our open border. They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers, they sent their mentally insane and incompetent people into our country, more than any other country."

Against this backdrop, Maduro has accused the United States of seeking control over Venezuelan oil. Last month, he said that 'Trump has gone mad' and asserted that he would not 'let anybody go through who shouldn't be going through'.

However, the Venezuelan government indicated openness to dialogue on specific issues, saying it was ready to engage with Washington to address drug trafficking in the region.

"The US government knows, because we've told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we're ready," Maduro said.