HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Russia slams US strike on Venezuela, calls for urgent UNSC meeting

Russia slams US strike on Venezuela, calls for urgent UNSC meeting

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2026 18:06 IST

x

The Russian foreign ministry has called the United States strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

IMAGE: Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, after the US struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on January 3, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

In a statement the Russian foreign affairs ministry said, "This morning, the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This development gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation. The pretexts used to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologised animosity has prevailed over pragmatic engagement, as well as over any readiness to build relations based on trust and predictability."

"In the current situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue. We proceed from the understanding that all parties that may have grievances against one another must seek solutions through dialogue-based mechanisms. We stand ready to support such efforts. Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny, free from any destructive, let alone military, external interference."

 

The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership, aimed at safeguarding the country's national interests and sovereignty. We support the statements by the Venezuelan authorities and by the leaders of Latin American countries calling for the urgent convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a sign of an increasingly polarised world on the US strike, Kaja Kallas the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs supported the US action saying Nicolas Maduro lacked legitimacy.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela
US reveals first-ever drone strike inside Venezuela
Trump orders to move 2 nuke subs after Medvedev's remarks
Trump orders to move 2 nuke subs after Medvedev's remarks
US hits 8th drug vessel, this time in Pacific; 2 killed
US hits 8th drug vessel, this time in Pacific; 2 killed
The nation that crashed to earth
The nation that crashed to earth
Venezuela: Before the Implosion
Venezuela: Before the Implosion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch1:19

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar...

Mihira brings Meera Bai's devotion to life through Kathak2:31

Mihira brings Meera Bai's devotion to life through Kathak

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel breakthrough at Palghar2:58

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO