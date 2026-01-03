Russia slams US strike on Venezuela, calls for urgent UNSC meeting

The Russian foreign ministry has called the United States strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

IMAGE: Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, after the US struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on January 3, 2026. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

In a statement the Russian foreign affairs ministry said, "This morning, the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This development gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation. The pretexts used to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologised animosity has prevailed over pragmatic engagement, as well as over any readiness to build relations based on trust and predictability."

"In the current situation, it is essential above all to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a solution through dialogue. We proceed from the understanding that all parties that may have grievances against one another must seek solutions through dialogue-based mechanisms. We stand ready to support such efforts. Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny, free from any destructive, let alone military, external interference."

The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership, aimed at safeguarding the country's national interests and sovereignty. We support the statements by the Venezuelan authorities and by the leaders of Latin American countries calling for the urgent convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a sign of an increasingly polarised world on the US strike, Kaja Kallas the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs supported the US action saying Nicolas Maduro lacked legitimacy.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she said.