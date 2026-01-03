HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maduro to face trial in US for 'narco-terrorism'

January 03, 2026 19:16 IST

United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

IMAGE: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with his wife Cilia Flores. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuter

In a post on X she said, 'Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess

'Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers.'

 

The Attorney General's remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife 'were captured and flown out of the country'.

Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a 'narco-terrorist' government.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as the polarisation the world is likely to see in the next few weeks, the Russian foreign ministry has called the US strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of Maduro as an act or armed aggression and said that the pretext used to justify the action is untenable.

In a statement the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said, 'This morning, the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela.

'This development gives rise to deep concern and warrants condemnation. The pretexts used to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologized animosity has prevailed over pragmatic engagement, as well as over any readiness to build relations based on trust and predictability.'

The Russian Federation also supported calls by South American leaders for the calling of an urgent UN Security Council meeting.

