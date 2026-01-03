US Strikes Venezuela, Captures President

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Caracas as tensions escalated between the US and Venezuela on January 3, 2026.

Following President Donald Trump's announcement of strikes on Venezuela and the reported capture of President Nicolas Maduro, smoke rose near the Fort Tiuna military zone while residents evacuated and queued for fuel.

US military aircraft, including F-35 fighter jets and EA-18G Growlers, were stationed at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Puerto Rico.

IMAGE: Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026, following explosions and loud noises, after Donald Trump said the US had struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, here and below. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents evacuate Fort Tiuna, a military zone in Caracas, January 3, 2026 following explosions and loud noises. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters

IMAGE: Donald Trump claimed US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores according to a post on his social media account on January 3, 2026. Photograph: @realDonaldTrump/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Cars queue for fuel at a gas station in Valencia, Venezuela, January 3, 2026 after the US struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro. Photograph: Juan Carlos Hernandez/Reuters

IMAGE: The sun rises after the US struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents stand in front of their homes in the Gramoven neighbourhood in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

Photograph: Maxwell Briceno/Reuters

IMAGE: A vehicle drives along an empty highway in Caracas, after US forces struck Venezuela and captured its president and first lady, January 3, 2026. Photograph: Gaby Oraa/Reuters

IMAGE: US navy EA-18G Growler aircraft parked on the tarmac at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 2, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

IMAGE: Personnel work near military vehicles and equipment at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 2, 2026. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

IMAGE: Personnel work on a US air force F-35 Lightning II fighter jet parked on the tarmac at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 2, 2026. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

IMAGE: A US Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules transport plane takes off from the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, January 2, 2026. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

IMAGE: A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jet lands at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, December 3, 2026. Photograph: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian