Rediff.com  » News » Israel strikes Beirut after Golan Heights attack, 1 killed

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 31, 2024 01:48 IST
Days after a rocket strike at Golan Heights, allegedly fired by Hezbollah, killed 12 children, the Israel Defence Forces carried out a "targeted strike" in southern Beirut on Tuesday (local time).

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles are seen after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024 in this screen grab from a video. Photograph: Reuters TV via Reuters

The IDF said that its target was the Hezbollah commander, who was responsible for the attack at the football ground in Majdal Shams.

 

"Initial report- the IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians," the IDF said in a post on X.

"At the moment, there are no changes in the home front command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released. Details to follow," it added.

Israel had blamed Hezbollah for the rocket attack at Golan Heights on Sunday.

The Iranian-backed militant group, however, has denied responsibility.

At least one woman has been killed and several others have been injured in the Israeli strike, CNN reported citing Lebanese media.

The casualties were transferred to three nearby hospitals, state news agency NNA reported.

The Lebanese state news agency NNA, has reported that the attack was conducted by a drone that fired three missiles.

Moments after IDF confirmed the strike in Lebanon, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hezbollah "crossed the red line," in a veiled reference to the rocket attack.

The development marks the most significant Israeli escalation since tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group flared after October 7, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the Iranian embassy in Lebanon has condemned Tuesday's Israeli strike on Beirut.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly and sinful Israeli aggression that targeted the southern suburb of Beirut, which claimed the lives of a number of martyrs and wounded," the Iranian embassy said in a post on X. 

 

