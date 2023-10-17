News
Rediff.com  » News » A Mother Mourns Her Dead Son

A Mother Mourns Her Dead Son

By REDIFF NEWS
October 17, 2023 11:40 IST
On the night of October 13, Lebanese cameraman Issam Abdallah working for the Reuters news service was killed amid escalating clashes on Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

He was providing a live video signal for broadcasters.

Six other journalists belonging to Reuters, Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse were injured.

 

IMAGE: Fatma Kanso, Issam's mother, mourns over her son's body at his funeral in his home town of Al Khiyam. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Issam's colleagues and friends mourn at his funeral, here and below. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Miryam Fayad mourns for her cousin Issam. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Abir, a sister, and Laila Abdallah, an aunt, at his funeral. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners carry Issam's body to his grave, here and below. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Journalists put their cameras on Issam's grave to pay tribute to him during his funeral, here and below. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Issam takes a selfie while working during the earthquake in Maras, Turkey, February 11, 2023. Photograph: Issam Abdallah/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Issam holds a drone during an assignment in Western Bekaa, Lebanon, March 19, 2023. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Issam holds a kitten while posing for a picture in Saaideh, Lebanon, July 4, 2023. Photograph: Emilie Madi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

