Gaza/Israel: Beware, The Price Of War!

The dogs of war have been unleashed, bringing in their wake, death and devastation.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

PALESTINE

IMAGE: A man carries a wounded Palestinian girl at the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian children gather to fill bottles with water from public taps in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk on rubble in the aftermath of a strike in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians carry the body of a woman killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians try to clear a house destroyed by an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Wounded Palestinian children are brought to a hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Ala Al-Kafarneh, second from left, survived the Israeli strikes, but lost his pregnant wife and several members of his extended family after they fled Beit Hanoun town to Gaza City. Ala sits next to their bodies at a hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

ISRAEL

IMAGE: Israeli rescue workers work to remove bodies from near a destroyed police station in Sderot, southern Israel, that was the site of a battle between Hamas gunmen and Israeli soldiers. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli woman in Sderot is evacuated by paramedics following a rocket attack launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers carry the coffin of Adi Zur, a soldier who was slain in the assault on Israel by Hamas gunmen, at the funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli volunteers dig fresh graves in readiness to bury more people who were slain in the assault on Israel by Hamas gunmen at the Mount Herzl military cemetery. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Florists in Moshav Zeitan near Tel Aviv volunteer to prepare wreaths for at least 1,200 Israelis killed following the Hamas attack on Israel by Hamas. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

IMAGE: A mortar shell lies on grass in Kibbutz Beeri, southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers gather in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view shows damage caused following the mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen in Kibbutz Beeri. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli military vehicles and soldiers from an artillery unit gather near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com