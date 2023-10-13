News
Rediff.com  » News » Gaza-Israel: Who Remembers The Innocent Dead?

Gaza-Israel: Who Remembers The Innocent Dead?

By REDIFF NEWS
October 13, 2023 15:40 IST
At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others have been injured amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported citing the Palestinian ministry of health in Gaza.

At least 36 people have died and more than 650 have been injured in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the ministry in Ramallah added.

United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said more than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the conflict, CNN reported.

According to the UN, Israeli airstrikes have hit at least 88 educational facilities, including 18 UN schools and 70 Palestinian Authority schools.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: A woman mourns Danielle, 25, and Noam, 26, an Israeli couple who were killed as they attended a music festival, as they are buried next to each other during their funeral in Kiryat Tivon, Israel, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wheel Danielle and Noam's bodies before their funeral. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Family and friends mourn Danielle and Noam during their funeral. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People light candles to show solidarity with Israel and remember the victims of the horrific Hamas attack at Dizengoff square in Tel Aviv, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners react during the funeral of a 16-year-old Palestinian who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 12, 2023. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People prepare to dig graves to bury bodies of Palestinians from the Samour family, who were killed in Israeli strikes on their house on a land near to their home as the residents struggle to find spaces in cemeteries in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners at the funerals of the Samour family. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli settlers, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel transport a body following reports of gunfire directed at the Shalem police station near the Old City of Jerusalem, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

