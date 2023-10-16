The Music And Dance Of War!

The Israeli Defence Forces may be ready to launch a ground invasion of Gaza days after Hamas's horrific 7/10 attack.

IMAGE: Religious Jewish men play music from a van and dance to encourage Israeli soldiers near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank fires near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take position near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers gather near tanks near the Gaza Strip, October 9, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: The ruins of a Palestinian house hit by Israeli strikes at the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers gather at the site of the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view shows burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli police secure the scene following reports of gunfire directed at the Shalem police station near the Old City of Jerusalem, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows in Gaza, October 13, 2023 following Israeli strikes, here and below. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Flotilla 13 elite unit fires his weapon during an operation at a location given as the Sufa Military Post, Israel, in this screen grab obtained from a video released on October 13, 2023. Photograph: IDF/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com