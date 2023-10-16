When Terror Strikes!

As residents of Gaza flee their homes to escape an Israel invasion, Israelis mourn their dead a week after the Hamas attack.

IMAGE: Palestinians flee their homes heading toward the southern part of the Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

IMAGE: A family member touches the grave of Daniella Dana Petrenko, from Haifa who was killed in a deadly attack by Hamas gunmen at the music festival, which she attended with her boyfriend, at her funeral in Haifa, Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

IMAGE: A journalist's car burns at the site where an explosion killed Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah and injured colleagues from Reuters and other media in Alma Al-Shaab near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli workers and military officers stand by a container in which bodies of the dead are stored before their relatives are called to identify them in Ramla, Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters stand near burning tires in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2023 as Palestinians take part in a protest following Israeli strikes on Gaza. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: Containers that hold the bodies of Israel's dead before their relatives are called to identify them in Ramla, Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2023 protest Israeli strikes on Gaza. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank takes up position near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2023, protest Israeli strikes on Gaza. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: A poster depicting Albert Einstein holding a sign with the words 'Love is the answer' is seen in a destroyed bedroom following the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises as Palestinians, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2023 protest Israeli strikes on Gaza. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians protest Israeli strikes on Gaza in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: A flip knife covered in blood is seen in a room, following the Hamas attack in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: A burnt armored vehicle is abandoned, following the Hamas attack, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Aftermath of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 13, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of a family home in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel, October 13, 2023, following the Hamas attack. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com