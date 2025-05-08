HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Leaves cancelled, schools shut: Rajasthan, Punjab on alert post Op Sindoor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 08, 2025 12:22 IST

With India carrying out precise missile strikes at nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Punjab and Rajasthan, which share borders with the neighbouring country, have gone into full alert mode.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir after India launches 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan and PoK. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

While Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, in Rajasthan, the border stretches about 1,070 km.

Punjab Police has cancelled leaves of all its personnel while the state government has shut schools in six border districts, officials said on Thursday.

 

The Rajasthan government too has cancelled leaves of all administrative officials and police personnel deployed in the border areas, sources said.

The military strikes were conducted early Wednesday under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In view of "administrative reasons", leaves of all officers/employees of Punjab Police have been cancelled from May 7, an order issued by the DGP's office said.

"Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority," it said.

Amid the soaring tension, all schools in six border districts of Punjab -- Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran -- have been shut until further orders.

"Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan. Therefore, the role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial during any military tension. All districts near the border have been placed on high alert. The government has also cancelled all public events in view of the prevailing situation," Punjab minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday

"Punjab Police is also fully prepared as the second line of defence. It will join the army in every battle to deliver a crushing response to any Pakistani attack," he added.

In Rajasthan, all government and private schools have been shut in four border districts -- Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer -- as a precautionary measure.

The administrations in these four districts have made preparations for any emergency situation that may arise, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the concerned officials to cancel the leaves of all policemen in view of the soaring tension following 'Operation Sindoor'.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and DGP U R Sahoo also chaired a review meeting with the divisional commissioners, collectors, IGPs and SPs, directing them to be present at their respective headquarters, sources said.

Directions have been issued to tighten security arrangements across the state.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
