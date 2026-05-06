Kerala Assembly Polls: NSS Chief On UDF Victory

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair attributes the UDF's victory in the Kerala Assembly Elections to public dissatisfaction and a desire for change, rather than individual contributions.

Key Points NSS chief attributes UDF victory in Kerala Assembly Elections to public dissatisfaction.

G Sukumaran Nair denies individual efforts led to the UDF's win in the Kerala polls.

Nair acknowledges ongoing differences with Congress leader V D Satheesan.

NSS did not issue directions on whom to support in the Kerala Assembly Elections.

NSS has no specific preference for the next Kerala Chief Minister, wants someone competent.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Wednesday said the Congress-led UDF's win in the April 9 assembly polls was not due to efforts of any individual, but an outcome of the people being fed up with the government and wanting a change.

NSS Chief's Reaction To UDF Victory

Nair made the remark in response to reporters' queries here regarding Congress leader V D Satheesan's role in the victory of the UDF.

He termed the poll outcome as a victory for democracy and contended that the Left lost due to internal issues within it and not due to any anti-incumbency sentiment.

Differences With Congress Leader

Regarding his differences with Satheesan, the general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS) said that they still exist as the organisation does not like the stand of the Congress leader on some issues.

However, Nair said that he was not going to ask Satheesan to correct his stand as that would amount to an "invitation" and there was no need for that.

At the same time he said that the differences with the Congress leader were not used against him in the elections.

"No directions were issued from here on whom to support and whom not to," Nair said.

NSS On Next Kerala Chief Minister

On who should become the chief minister of Kerala from the Congress, the NSS general secretary said that he has no opinion on the matter and grand old party's central leadership will take a call on that.

"We only want that the CM should be competent and experienced. We do not have a person in mind. The Congress' central leadership will decide who should be CM," he said.

Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and party general secretary K C Venugopal are the persons in consideration for the post of chief minister.

NSS is a forward Nair community outfit.