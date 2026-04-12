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Kerala Minister Alleges UDF Fundraising Scheme Based on Misleading Election Projections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 13:20 IST

Kerala's PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has accused UDF leaders of exploiting false claims of election victory to illicitly raise funds, asserting the LDF's continued governance and widespread support due to its stance on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala Minister P A Mohammed Riyas accuses UDF leaders of raising funds by falsely claiming victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.
  • Riyas asserts that the ruling LDF will retain power in Kerala, citing development issues as a key factor in the election.
  • The minister claims the LDF government's stance against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) helped secure support from various sections of society.
  • Riyas alleges the UDF is projecting itself as the ruling front to mobilise funds until the election results are announced.

CPI(M) leader and Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Sunday accused the UDF leaders of attempting to "raise funds" by creating a false impression that they would form a government in the state after the Assembly poll results, which will be declared on May 4.

Speaking to reporters here, Riyas said the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) would retain power in the state.

 

Riyas, who contested from the Beypore constituency in Kozhikode district in the April 9 Assembly polls seeking a second consecutive term, said the election largely revolved around development issues.

He noted that voters compared the previous UDF government's tenure from 2011 to 2016 with the past 10 years of LDF administration.

"Kerala will not go back to darkness any more," he said.

Allegations of Fundraising

Taking a dig at the opposition, the minister alleged that the UDF leaders were projecting themselves as a ruling front in order to mobilise funds till May 4.

"They claim that they are coming back to power and collecting funds. The UDF may get more funds during this period than what the LDF collected through organisational activities over the past 10 years," he alleged.

Riyas, son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, further claimed that such assertions were aimed at creating a perception that the UDF was on the verge of returning to power.

LDF's Stance on CAA

He also rejected the UDF's contention of minority consolidation in the polls, stating that the LDF government's stance against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposal of a Nativity Card had helped it secure support from all sections of society and secular-minded voters.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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