HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty receive threat from Bishnoi gang

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty receive threat from Bishnoi gang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2026 01:17 IST

x

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are under increased security after receiving threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

IMAGE: File image of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The threats were delivered via an audio clip from someone claiming to be 'Harry Boxer,' a member of the Bishnoi gang.
  • This is the second threat Ranveer Singh has received this week, following a WhatsApp threat to his manager.
  • Rohit Shetty's residence was previously targeted in a shooting incident earlier this month.
  • The Bishnoi gang threatened to target people working under Ranveer Singh if Bollywood does not fall in line.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday received a threat through an audio clip with the sender claiming to be "Harry Boxer", a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

While "Dhurandhar" star Ranveer Singh received a threat for the second time this week, five rounds had been fired at Shetty's multi-storey residence in the city earlier this month.

 

The audio clip circulated on various social media platforms, following which Mumbai Police launched a probe, an official said, adding that it is suspected that similar threats were issued to many others across the country.

The police are probing, among other things, whether the voice heard in the clip was genuine or generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, he said.

The person purportedly speaking in the clip identified himself as Harry Boxer, and also claimed responsibility for the firing at a shop in "Marina Grande in Portugal" along with his aide "Sunil Meena" on Friday.

Earlier this week, Singh's manager received a threat through WhatsApp. The crime branch of the Mumbai police is probing the case.

In the latest threat, "Harry Boxer" threatened that the Bishnoi gang will deal with Singh in such a way that his "next seven generations will remember it."

"You are very fond of giving advice to people and telling them to file police complaints. You too have filed a police complaint. No problem," the voice said.

"We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you. Where they live, When they leave office. When they return. Where their families stay. We will not tell you anything. We will start targeting the people working under you. Then you will come to your senses," it added.

The sender also asked Bollywood to fall in line.

So far, Singh has not filed any complaint, but police have already enhanced his security cover, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
Salman gets another threat 'on behalf of Bishnoi gang'
Salman gets another threat 'on behalf of Bishnoi gang'
'Will blow up his car': Salman Khan gets fresh death threat
'Will blow up his car': Salman Khan gets fresh death threat
After Salman, SRK gets death threat, caller demands...
After Salman, SRK gets death threat, caller demands...
Man held for threatening to kill Salman, NCP's Zeeshan
Man held for threatening to kill Salman, NCP's Zeeshan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Himesh Reshammiya's Fave Love Songs

webstory image 2

9 Mouthwatering Chocolate Recipes For Valentine's Day

webstory image 3

5 Top Kishore Kumar Love Songs

VIDEOS

Bison Valley turns golden as 40-acre sunflower farm replaces fallow paddy lands in Kerala's Idukki3:39

Bison Valley turns golden as 40-acre sunflower farm...

CDS On Why Nehru Wanted Panchsheel Agreement With China2:18

CDS On Why Nehru Wanted Panchsheel Agreement With China

Indian Army Rescues Pregnant Woman Amid Heavy Snowfall in Tangdhar0:54

Indian Army Rescues Pregnant Woman Amid Heavy Snowfall in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO