Russia-China to Discuss West Asia Conflict and Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Beijing signals deepening cooperation between China and Russia as they navigate the West Asia conflict and the energy crisis caused by the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

IMAGE: Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman's Musandam governance, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is visiting Beijing to discuss the escalating West Asia conflict and the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

China and Russia maintain a 'no limits partnership' with strong political alignment and strategic ties, including with Iran.

China imports significant amounts of Iranian oil, despite US sanctions, and the Strait of Hormuz blockade is expected to impact Beijing.

Lavrov and Chinese leaders will discuss bilateral relations, cooperation, and international issues of common concern.

China and Russia aim to advance equitable world multi-polarity and reform global governance through close coordination.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with the Chinese leadership on the escalation of the West Asia conflict and the American blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

Lavrov will visit Beijing at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a media briefing here.

His two-day visit comes against the immediate backdrop of US President Donald Trump's announcement of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries.

China and Russia have a "no limits partnership" as described by their leaders -- Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin -- and have maintained strong political alignment on global and regional issues.

They have also maintained strategic and military ties with Iran.

China has been importing substantial amounts of Iranian oil over the years, disregarding US sanctions, and Trump's move to impose a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to impact Beijing in the long run.

China is also a major importer of Russian oil and gas.

Objectives of the Visit

During Lavrov's visit, the foreign ministers of the two countries will exchange views and coordinate positions on the development of bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Guo said.

On China-Russia ties, Guo said in recent years, both countries have continuously deepened their good-neighbourliness and friendship, expanded comprehensive strategic coordination, and pursued mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win results.

The two countries have maintained close communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, making important contributions to advancing equitable and orderly world multi-polarity, reforming and improving global governance, and safeguarding international fairness and justice.