Home  » News » Lavrov discusses Afghan-Pakistan tensions after strikes on Iran

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 23:02 IST

Amid rising tensions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is mediating between Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging diplomatic solutions following recent strikes on Iran.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan with Afghan counterpart Mottaqi.
  • Lavrov emphasised resolving Kabul-Islamabad differences through political and diplomatic channels.
  • The discussion included the destabilising consequences of aggression against Iran.
  • Moscow is closely monitoring the situation along the Afghan-Pakistan border amid ongoing clashes.
  • Recent clashes have involved aircraft and heavy weapons, affecting civilian populations and Afghan refugees.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday had a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Mottaqi to discuss ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, as well as the situation following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Lavrov underscored the need to resolve differences between Kabul and Islamabad through political and diplomatic means, according to a Foreign Ministry readout posted on its webportal.

 

"The parties exchanged views on the situation in the region, including the negative and destabilising consequences of aggression against Iran. They discussed prospects for reducing military and political tensions in Afghan-Pakistani relations," it said without giving further details.

Moscow's Concerns

Even as the global focus is on the developments in West Asia, Moscow is keenly watching the situation along the Afghan-Pakistan border and Islamabad's strikes against the Taliban.

On Wednesday, during the regular weekly briefing of the Foreign Ministry, its spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had said: "We are concerned over the continuing clashes on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan."

She noted that armed engagements involving aircraft and heavy weapons have been seen practically throughout the entire Pushtun-populated border zone, with casualties on both sides, and the fighting was affecting the civilian population, including Afghan refugees whoÂ have come back home from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Vinay Shukla in Moscow
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
